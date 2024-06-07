WATCH TV LIVE

donald trump | dr. phil | democrats | joe biden

Trump to Dr. Phil: Democrats Vote Out of Habit

Friday, 07 June 2024 11:32 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, asked why he wasn't polling well with certain groups, suggested it was because Democrats vote out of habit.

Trump made his remarks during an interview on "Dr. Phil Primetime" on Merit Street Media.

“Well, I think it’s, to a certain extent, it’s habit, not necessarily against me,” he told Dr. Phil McGraw.  “I think Democrats vote out of habit. I’ll give you an example — I was the best president for Israel ever. Golan Heights, all of the things I did for Israel, and yet I get less than 50% of the votes. It’s shocking to me. And Biden’s a disaster. And Obama was a disaster for Israel, with the Iran nuclear deal that he approved … which was basically a path toward nuclear weapons.”

"And I say, why? And I say, it's habit."

Trump continued his analysis.

"Black people used to be voting for Democrats, but they're coming over," he said. "They're smart. They're seeing what's happened. They're seeing criminal justice reform. They're seeing all the things I've done. Nobody could do what I did."

A clip of his remarks was posted on X by journalist Michael Tracey and detailed by the Washington Examiner.

In the interview Trump also claimed "very evil forces" are controlling President Joe Biden, according to the New York Post.

He was asked about the darkest moments he has faced and said: "You have to be very strong. You're fighting very evil forces and they're very smart forces. But there are people that control him. They're very smart, very energetic. Possibly they're real believers, what their sick ideology is."

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Former President Donald Trump, asked why he wasn't polling well with certain groups, suggested it was because Democrats vote out of habit.
Friday, 07 June 2024 11:32 AM
