Trump Challenges DOJ Amid Classified Docs Probe

Former President Donald Trump on Monday insisted he shouldn't be charged with keeping classified documents after leaving office because other White House occupants have done the same.

In an all-capped statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump asked: "How can [the Department of Justice] possibly charge me."

His outrage came as his lawyers reportedly met with DOJ officials the same day to argue against charging him in a federal probe over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021.

Trump wrote that he "did nothing wrong."

He also said the charges came "when no other president's were charged, when Joe Biden won't be charged for anything, including the fact that he has 1,850 boxes, much of it classified, and some dating back to his Senate day when even Democrat senators are shocked."

Trump added: "Also, President [Bill] Clinton had documents, and won in court. Crooked Hillary deleted 33,000 emails, many classified, and wasn't even close to being charged!"

"Only Trump," he lamented, ending the tirade with an oft-repeated declaration: "The greatest witch hunt of all time!"

Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges, having pleaded not guilty in April to felony charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney of falsifying business records relating to hush money paid to a porn star before his election in 2016.

CNN, which also reported the lawyers' meeting, reported that the grand jury was expected to hear from another witness in the documents case this week, echoing similar reporting by NBC News over the weekend.