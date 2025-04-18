Trump Taps Mark Levin, Dietl, McMaster to Homeland Council

President Donald Trump has announced four new members for his revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council, saying they will do an "incredible job."

The new members are South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, syndicated radio and Fox News host Mark Levin, retired New York City Police Department detective Bo Dietl, and Florida State Sen. Joseph Gruters.

The HSAC is "comprised of Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers," said Trump on Truth Social on Thursday evening. "It is a big honor to serve on HSAC, and I know the new members, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Mark Levin, Bo Dietl, and Joseph Gruters, will do an incredible job."

HSAC comes under the leadership of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and will "work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies that will help us secure our Border, deport Illegal Criminal Thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are killing our Citizens, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Congratulations to all!"

The Department of Homeland Security announced earlier this year that it was bringing back the HSAC. The revamped panel will have 35 members rather than the 40 it had previously. They will serve three-year terms while providing strategic advice to Noem.