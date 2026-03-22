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Tags: donald trump | dhs | cbp | save america act | democrats | threat | tsa

Trump Post Casts Democrats as Main Threat to America

By    |   Sunday, 22 March 2026 10:55 AM EDT

President Donald Trump escalated his political attacks on Democrats on Sunday as he pressed Congress to pass the SAVE America Act and blamed Democrat resistance for a prolonged Department of Homeland Security funding fight that has disrupted airport operations and left thousands of federal security workers without pay.

In a Truth Social message posted Sunday, Trump wrote: "Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT," sharpening his criticism of political opponents while linking foreign policy tensions to domestic legislative battles.

Trump has made passage of the SAVE America Act a central demand in recent weeks, saying he would not sign other legislation until the elections measure advances.

The bill would require proof of citizenship for voter registration and impose new identification rules, proposals Democrats argue could restrict access to the ballot for eligible voters.

The rhetoric has intensified alongside a standoff over DHS funding that has stretched into weeks.

Trump has accused Democrats of prolonging the lapse by demanding changes to immigration enforcement policy, while Democrat lawmakers say their opposition reflects concerns about civil liberties and oversight of federal agents.

As the dispute has continued, tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration officers have been required to work without pay, contributing to staffing shortages and longer airport security lines during the spring travel period.

"On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job," he said in a post on Sunday.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated attacks on Democrats, blaming their resistance for the prolonged DHS funding fight disrupting airports and leaving security workers unpaid as he pushed the SAVE America Act.
donald trump, dhs, cbp, save america act, democrats, threat, tsa
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Sunday, 22 March 2026 10:55 AM
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