×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | debate | primary | gop

Trump on Debating: Don't Want Fox's Baier Questioning Me

By    |   Tuesday, 02 May 2023 06:21 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump gave the nod that he may skip out on one or two of the first presidential debates, among which one is set to be moderated by Fox News' Bret Baier.

It was announced by the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, last month that Fox News will be hosting the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee this August.

"Why would I have Bret Baier" question me, Trump asked, according to several aides, The New York Times reported.

In the past, Trump has aired his grievances about Baier publicly on his Truth Social network, writing in the summer of the midterms that "Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake was absolutely fantastic in her interview with a very unfair Bret Baier on Fox News."

But as the Times adds, one reason Trump may also skip out on the first debates is their early timing.

"In [Trump's] mind," one person familiar with the matter said, "there's not enough candidates who are polling close enough to him. And that if he does a debate this early with candidates who are polling in the single digits, there's no upside for him."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump gave the nod that he may skip out on one or two of the first presidential debates, among which one is set to be moderated by Fox News' Bret Baier.
donald trump, debate, primary, gop
191
2023-21-02
Tuesday, 02 May 2023 06:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved