Trump on Debating: Don't Want Fox's Baier Questioning Me

Former President Donald Trump gave the nod that he may skip out on one or two of the first presidential debates, among which one is set to be moderated by Fox News' Bret Baier.

It was announced by the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, last month that Fox News will be hosting the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee this August.

"Why would I have Bret Baier" question me, Trump asked, according to several aides, The New York Times reported.

In the past, Trump has aired his grievances about Baier publicly on his Truth Social network, writing in the summer of the midterms that "Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake was absolutely fantastic in her interview with a very unfair Bret Baier on Fox News."

But as the Times adds, one reason Trump may also skip out on the first debates is their early timing.

"In [Trump's] mind," one person familiar with the matter said, "there's not enough candidates who are polling close enough to him. And that if he does a debate this early with candidates who are polling in the single digits, there's no upside for him."