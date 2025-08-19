Indiana Woman Charged With Death Threats Against Trump

An Indiana woman has been charged with making death threats against President Donald Trump, referring to "disemboweling" Trump in one social media post.

Investigators said the woman made a series of threats against Trump on social media accounts and then confirmed her intent to kill Trump when she was detained for questioning.

The woman has been identified by federal agents as Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, of Lafayette, Indiana. The city of about 70,000 residents is about an hour's drive northwest of Indianapolis.

A Department of Justice news release said Jones began posting threats against Trump as early as Aug. 2, and the posts were immediately reviewed by the Secret Service.

Agents said Instagram user "nath.jones" had posted that Trump should be removed from office and "labeled President Trump as a terrorist, referred to President Trump's administration as a dictatorship, and stated that President Trump had caused extreme and unnecessary loss of life in relation to the coronavirus," according to the release.

The language in the posts became more pointed as time went on, with Jones accused of posting on Aug. 6 in a message directed to the FBI, "I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS [president of the United States] by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present."

Federal agents interviewed Jones on Friday, according to the release, and told interviewers she would take Trump's life if the opportunity presented itself. She said she had access to a "bladed object" that she would use to kill Trump.

Agents said she remarked she wanted to "avenge all the lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic," which she blamed on Trump and his policies regarding vaccinations.

She was released but then interviewed by agents again on Saturday after she participated in a protest march around the White House. Agents said she acknowledged her comments about threatening the president the day before, but denied any "present desire to harm the President." That is when she was arrested and charged.

The Indianapolis Star reported that some earlier posts by Jones suggested she was dealing with personal problems.

The outlet reported that on May 24, 2021 — World Schizophrenia Day — she posted a video in which she said: "I am someone who identifies as schizophrenic. What that means for me is: I think I'm famous, and let's get there."

Trump has faced two highly publicized assassination attempts. One was in July 2024 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he suffered an ear injury, and a supporter at the rally was shot and killed. The assailant was killed at the scene.

The second was last September, when a man was spotted pointing a weapon in Trump's direction at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. That man was confronted by a security agent and captured.