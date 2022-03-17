Trump Touts Perdue for Georgia at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised former Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue at a fundraiser held in his honor for a run at the 2022 Georgia governorship.

Opening the fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago club, Trump started by saying, "thank you all for being here to support a true America First warrior and the next governor of the great state of Georgia, David Perdue."

"David is a fearless and outstanding conservative leader, and he is the only candidate who can beat Stacey 'The Hoax' Abrams this November."

Trump continued, "As a United States Senator, David stood up to the radical left—and he was always a champion for strong, secure borders. As governor, David will restore integrity to our elections, he will eliminate the Georgia income tax, and he will put parents back in charge of Georgia schools. David truly loves his state and his country, and he has my complete and total endorsement."

According to a BK Strategies poll conducted from March 6 to 8, among the 500 Republican Primary voters polled in Georgia, 46.4% believe Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp stands the best chance to defeat Abrams. Conversely, 33.2% believe Perdue stands the best chance to beat Abrams.

Continuing in his speech, Trump stated that "David is running against Brian Kemp, a horrendous RINO who has betrayed the people of Georgia, and betrayed Republican voters. As governor, Brian Kemp has repeatedly surrendered to Stacey Abrams and the radical left."

Trump finished his speech by saying, "a vote for RINO Brian Kemp in this primary is a vote for Governor Stacey Abrams. A vote for David Perdue is a vote to save Georgia from the radical left!"

"Together, we will fire Brian Kemp, we will restore election integrity in Georgia, and we will make america great again!"

Related Stories: