Trump Endorses Cox for Second Time in Maryland Gubernatorial Race

As polls and pundits say the outcome of the Maryland primaries are anybody's guess, former President Donald Trump endorsed state Delegate Dan Cox for a second time Tuesday in the state's gubernatorial race.

"Dan Cox is doing a great job running for Governor of Maryland," Trump said in a statement. "He will bring dignity back to a State that is much more 'red' than anyone would ever know or believe.

"Dan will fight for our schools, our jobs, and our entire way of life. More importantly, Dan will end Larry Hogan’s terrible RINO reign by defeating his 'Never Trump' successor, another low-energy RINO, Kelly Schulz."

The Washington Times reports that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won by creating a moderate image that resonated with some Democrats. In trying to replicate his tactic, Hogan-backed Schulz is portraying herself as his sensible successor.

Schulz is cautioning voters that Cox — her main rival in the Republican gubernatorial primary race — is the ideal candidate for Democrats and is guaranteed to lose in the general election.

"Hogan is one of the worst in the Country, governed more like a Democrat than a Republican, cheated with South Korea on the Covid tests, and locked everything up with really bad results," Trump said, referring to Maryland’s $11.9 million purchase of 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from South Korea.

Cox, who sought to impeach Hogan over his handling of the pandemic, said families that are concerned about what's in the state school curriculum are increasingly supporting his campaign. He told the Times it's "clear" his campaign can win over 90% of Republicans, 67% of independents, and 25% of Democrats.

"Kelly Schulz cannot do so," Cox said. "Maryland Republicans are done supporting RINOs, so my candidacy is the only opportunity for the GOP to unify and beat a Democrat this fall."

Early voting began in Maryland on July 7 and the primary election is July 19.

"Dan will do an amazing job restoring FREEDOM to a shutdown Maryland,” Trump said. "Dan Cox is a terrific guy with a beautiful family. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"