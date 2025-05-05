Trump Blasts Republican Strategist Karl Rove

President Donald Trump denounced two Fox News commentators, including "loser" Karl Rove.

Rove, who served as senior adviser to former President George W. Bush, claimed that Trump needed to focus on his poll numbers after 100 days in office.

"I don't need to have Karl Rove of FoxNews to tell me what to do. The guy's a total Loser who's been wrong about almost everything!" Trump wrote Sunday night on Truth Social.

During an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy," Rove encouraged Trump to visit southern border towns to promote his success in stopping the migrant crisis that existed on former President Joe Biden.

Rove also advised Trump to cooperate with the courts in the deportation case of illegal migrant and alleged MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and to create "positive" trade agreements instead of provoking countries with tariffs.

Trump also used Truth Social to criticize host Howard Kurtz, who on his show played clips from MSNBC and CNN as examples of what the president's critics have been saying about the administration.

"It is time for Howie Kurtz to retire! Every Woke Anchor in the Business, people that no one watched from CNN, MSDNC, and others, are plastered all over his show, with all really negative and fake statements, and then I am weakly 'defended' by Howie and his group (although [guest] Ben Domenech has been strong!). The case Howie makes for me is so pathetic that it would be a lot better if he didn't say anything. Anyway, that's the way it is," Trump wrote.

The Wall Street Journal, which, like Fox News, is part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire, also was a target of Trump during a gaggle with media members Sunday on Air Force One.

When a Journal reporter began asking the president a question, Trump asked him whom he was with.

"Boy, you people treat us so bad. The Wall Street Journal has truly gone to hell. Go ahead, you're a rotten newspaper," Trump said. "You hear me what I said? It's a rotten newspaper."

After the reporter asked his question concerning peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, Trump said, "I wouldn't tell The Wall Street Journal because I'd be wasting my time."