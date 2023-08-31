Trump: 'Left-Wing Lunatics' Want COVID Back to 'Rig' Election

Former President Donald Trump vows in his latest presidential campaign policy video to reject "COVID hysteria," saying "left-wing lunatics" are going to try to once again use "fearmongering" to take over 2024 elections processes.

"The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with their sudden fearmongering about the new variants that are coming," Trump said in a new video posted to X.

"Gee whiz. You know what else is coming? An election."

While the COVID pandemic began under Trump, he has long rejected its public policy maneuvers as a complex campaign to remove him from office.

"They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election," Trump continued in the video.

"Does that sound familiar?

"These are bad people. These are sick people we're dealing with."

Trump urged Americans to stand strong against COVID tyranny.

"But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply," Trump continued. "So don't even think about.

"We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates. And we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates."

The next presidential election is the most important in history, according to Trump.

"They rigged the 2020 election and now they're trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election — even if it means trying to bring back COVID," Trump said.

"But they will fail, because we will not let it happen."

Trump concluded with a vow to strike back at restrictions imposed on Americans, either by local governments or private businesses.

"When I am back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate," Trump concluded. "Thank you very much."