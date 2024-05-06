Trump: 'Constitution Much More Important Than Jail'

Former President Donald Trump brushed aside a New York judge's warning of jail time over a gag order, saying Monday that "our constitution is much more important than jail."

Trump made the remarks outside of a Manhattan courthouse at the end of Day 12 of proceedings in his criminal trial for falsifying business records.

Justice Juan Merchan fined Trump another $1,000 Monday morning for violating his gag order for a 10th time. Further, Merchan said he would consider jail time as a "last resort" if Trump continued with his "continued, willful" violations.

Trump was unmoved.

"And then you have the other thing that maybe is even more disgraceful is the gag order. Where I can't, basically, I have to watch every word I tell you people," Trump told the gaggle of reporters. "You ask me a question, a simple question, I'd like to give it, but I can't talk about it. Because this judge is giving me a gag order then say, 'You'll go to jail if you violate it.'

"And frankly, you know what, our Constitution is much more important than jail. It's not even close. I'll do that sacrifice any day," Trump said.

The Republican presumptive nominee for president also ridiculed prosecutors' request to the judge Monday that they need another two to three weeks to press their case.

"I should be out there campaigning and they said 'two, and the way I look at it, you're really talking about three weeks more,'" Trump said. "And by the way, they didn't even have enough to fill out the time. You know, we got out early today because they didn't have another witness. The government didn't have another witness. So they didn't even have time to fill it out. And then they complain.

"So I'll tell you what, I hope you report the story accurately. This is a real threat to our country."

Trump is on trial for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a sexual encounter with him in 2006. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies an affair with Daniels.