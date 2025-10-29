Trump: We 'Won the War' on Climate Change 'Hoax'

It's official, President Donald Trump said in a Wednesday post on social media: "I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax."

Trump made the announcement on X.

"Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue. It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!" Trump said.

The president referred to the monumental flip of billionaire Gates on his long-standing approach to climate issues and climate change.

Newsmax reported Monday that the Microsoft co-founder acknowledged there is no "doomsday" risk from climate change.

In a memo published Monday night by Gates Notes, Gates, who has poured billions into combating human-caused climate change, urged a move away from what he called a "doomsday outlook" and toward improving living conditions in developing nations.