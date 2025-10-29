WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: We 'Won the War' on Climate Change 'Hoax'

By    |   Wednesday, 29 October 2025 06:51 PM EDT

It's official, President Donald Trump said in a Wednesday post on social media: "I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax."

Trump made the announcement on X.

"Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue. It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!" Trump said.

The president referred to the monumental flip of billionaire Gates on his long-standing approach to climate issues and climate change.

Newsmax reported Monday that the Microsoft co-founder acknowledged there is no "doomsday" risk from climate change.

In a memo published Monday night by Gates Notes, Gates, who has poured billions into combating human-caused climate change, urged a move away from what he called a "doomsday outlook" and toward improving living conditions in developing nations.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

