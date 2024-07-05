Trump Wants Docs Probe Paused, Cites Immunity Ruling

Donald Trump is asking for a pause of federal prosecution involving his alleged mishandling of classified information — a request coming on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling that he was potentially immune from criminal charges related to official acts.

In a Friday court filing, Trump's lawyers asked District Judge Aileen Cannon to set a schedule for the parties to fight over the significance of the high court's decision, Bloomberg reported. They proposed deadlines extending into September and halting most of the rest of the case until she rules on immunity and a separate constitutional challenge to Special Counsel Jack Smith's appointment.

"Resolution of these threshold questions is necessary to minimize the adverse consequences to the institution of the Presidency arising from this unconstitutional investigation and prosecution," Trump's lawyers wrote.

Bloomberg noted it's the latest fallout from the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision on July 1 that declared Trump is entitled to at least some protection against charges for official acts as president. The ruling came out of a separate case in Washington over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, but is also expected to affect three prosecutions against him, the outlet reported.

A state judge in Manhattan this week pushed back sentencing in the New York fraud case against Trump from July 11 to Sept. 18. Trump's lawyers will argue his conviction should be tossed because the judge wrongly allowed trial evidence related to actions Trump took while he was president, the outlet reported.

The New York district attorney's office said Trump's position is "without merit," the outlet noted.

Meanwhile, the election obstruction case in Washington D.C. hasn't formally been sent back to District Judge Tanya Chutkan, though it's likely she'll set a schedule for written briefs and potentially a hearing on how much of the indictment can proceed to trial, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg also noted a state prosecution in Fulton County, Georgia, over the 2020 election is already paused amid a fight over Trump's effort to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis. A Georgia appeals court is tentatively set to hear arguments in October.

In that case too, the high court's decision is likely to delay a trial after a disqualification issue is fully litigated, Bloomberg reported.

Trump is charged in Florida with illegally keeping documents containing sensitive national security information after he left the White House and of trying to obstruct the government's investigation into those materials.

The Justice Department has countered the Presidential Records Act — the federal law governing the handling of a president's "personal" and "presidential" materials — was irrelevant to the question of whether Trump illegally kept state secrets for years at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Cannon has rejected Trump's argument for dismissing charges under that act.