Second Grand Jury in Florida Part of Trump Docs Probe

Federal prosecutors are using a grand jury in Miami, in addition to the one in Washington, D.C., as part of its probe of former President Donald Trump's use of classified documents, CNN reports.

The reason for the second grand jury was unclear.

The Miami grand jury has heard testimony from multiple witnesses over the past few weeks and is expected to hear from another on Wednesday, according to sources cited by CNN. One more witness is on the schedule after that.

Special counsel Jack Smith has authority to empanel grand juries in any jurisdiction, but is known to have relied on a grand jury in Washington, D.C. The southern Florida jury is closer to Trump's Mar-a-Lago home where most of the classified documents were found.

Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong in taking documents with him after leaving office, saying that other presidents have done the same. As of yet, Smith has filed no charges, but an indictment is expected by many, including Trump and his legal team, this week.