WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | clarence thomas | samuel alito

Trump Lauds Alito, Thomas, Tells His Picks Be 'Tough'

By    |   Thursday, 30 May 2024 01:46 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas on Thursday, but called on his own high court picks to be "stronger."

Speaking on The Dan Bongino Show, Trump gave high marks to Thomas and Alito, after the latter's recent refusal to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6, 2021, and the former president. Trump didn't openly criticize the three Supreme Court justices he appointed Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, but simply said they need to be "tough."

"Alito's great," Trump said. "Thomas is great. The three that I put in, I mean, it's a little early, but … people are starting to warm up to them. I will say this, but they've got to be stronger, they've got to be tough. Alito's been very tough, very good, and Thomas has been good.

"It's such an important position, such a big deal, but when I look at the way they're treated, they play the ref, they try and scare 'em," he continued. "Look, they're humans like everybody else. They try and do [college basketball coach] Bobby Knight — you know the great Bobby Knight, he'd scream, scream, scream — and Bobby would say 'Well, you're not gonna win this one but we'll win the next call.' And that's what they do with our judges."

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump pointed to Alito as an example that "all U.S. judges, justices, and leaders" should emulate.

"Congratulations to United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for showing the INTELLIGENCE, COURAGE, and 'GUTS' to refuse stepping aside from making a decision on anything January 6th related," he said on his social media platform Truth Social. "All U.S. Judges, Justices, and Leaders should have such GRIT — Our Country would be far more advanced than its current status as A BADLY FAILING NATION, headed by the Worst President in American History, Crooked Joe Biden!"

Democrats have called on Alito to recuse himself from Jan. 6 and Trump cases because of two flags that flew over his homes in the last three years. In letters to members of Congress on Wednesday, Alito said his wife, Martha-Ann, was responsible for flying an upside-down American flag over their Virginia home in 2021 and an "Appeal to Heaven" flag at their New Jersey beach house last year. Both flags are similar to ones carried by protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The justice wrote that neither incident warranted his recusal.

Thomas has faced calls to recuse himself over his wife's alleged support for Trump's efforts to investigate election fraud and challenge the results of the 2020 election.

"Clarence Thomas is participating in a supreme court hearing today on donald trump's eligibility after trying to overthrow the government even though thomas's wife conspired to help trump," Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., posted on X. "It's no wonder public trust in the court is terrible. Corrupt thomas should resign."

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas on Thursday, but called on his own high court picks to be "stronger."
donald trump, clarence thomas, samuel alito
492
2024-46-30
Thursday, 30 May 2024 01:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved