×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | civil | fraud | trial | woman | arrested | contempt of court

Woman Arrested at Trump Trial Identified

By    |   Thursday, 19 October 2023 09:43 AM EDT

A New York state court employee who was arrested after trying to approach former President Donald Trump and offering to help him during his civil fraud trial has been identified as a secretary for a judge in Queens.

The woman, who New York City police identified as Jenny Hannigan, has been charged with contempt of court after she disrupted proceedings Wednesday in the Manhattan Supreme Court "by standing and walking towards the front of the courtroom [and] yelling out to Mr. Trump," Office of Court Administration spokesman Lucian Chalfen said, reported the New York Post.

Hannigan, 37, of Baldwin, N.Y., was stopped by the court's officials before she could get near Trump and his attorneys at the defense table, and Chalfen said "none of the parties were ever in any danger."

She was charged with one count of second-degree contempt of court for disrupting the proceeding and was given a desk appearance ticket.

Trump, when leaving the court for the day Wednesday afternoon, said he didn't know about the arrest or the disruption in court, telling reporters, "Who got arrested? We didn't know anything about it."

Hannigan at first was asked to take a seat in the courtroom gallery, with an officer asking her to step outside the room.

She went into a hallway, which was packed with reporters, and spoke loudly, saying she was scared, while a group of officers surrounded her and asked her to lower her voice, reports the Post.

A courthouse source said officers escorted her to the courthouse's first floor, and that she was yelling "Help me! Save me" as they handcuffed her.

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A New York state court employee who was arrested after trying to approach former President Donald Trump and offering to help him during his civil fraud trial has been identified as a secretary for a judge in Queens.
donald trump, civil, fraud, trial, woman, arrested, contempt of court, new york, secretary
269
2023-43-19
Thursday, 19 October 2023 09:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved