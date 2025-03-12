Trump Again Calls Jewish Sen. Schumer 'Palestinian'

President Donald Trump again referred to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker in the country, as a Palestinian.

During a press event Wednesday at the Oval Office with Ireland Prime Minister Micheál Martin, a portion of which aired on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform, Trump fielded a question about lowering corporate tax rates. Trump said he would like to "if the Democrats behave."

He proceeded to criticize Democrats for their behavior during his speech in front of a joint session of Congress on March 4, when they refused to stand and applaud the parents of children who died at the hands of illegal immigrants and for another child with terminal brain and spinal cancer, D.J. Daniel, who was sworn in as an honorary Secret Service member.

"These people are sick," Trump said of Democrat lawmakers. "They don't know what's happening in the real world. The Democrats have to get their act together, and if they don't vote, then what you're going to do is you're going to have taxes that are going to go through the roof. You're going to have a very bad time. You're going to have some very bad things happen, and people are going to blame the Democrats.

"And Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. You know, he's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian."

Trump last referred to Schumer as a Palestinian in a Truth Social post on Feb. 6. When talking about his plan for the U.S. to redevelop the Gaza Strip, Trump wrote: "The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free."

During the presidential campaign in June, Trump reportedly said Schumer has "become like a Palestinian" because of the senator's criticism of the way Israel was conducting its military operation to eradicate Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip. Trump also reportedlyc alled Schumer a "proud member of Hamas" during a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in August.

Newsmax reached out to Schumer's office for comment.

