Trump Not Yet Lobbying 'Big Beautiful Bill' Holdouts

President Donald Trump is constantly communicating with House Speaker Mike Johnson but has not yet begun lobbying reluctant Republicans to support the GOP's sweeping legislative package, a White House official said Monday, according to Politico.

Trump has not yet started directly lobbying holdout Republicans on Capitol Hill regarding the expansive legislative package encompassing tax cuts and border security measures, despite GOP struggles to build consensus.

The legislation, described by Trump as a "big beautiful bill," is crucial for establishing the legislative cornerstone of his second term, which has thus far been heavily reliant on executive orders.

A White House official, speaking anonymously to discuss internal deliberations, indicated Monday that Trump's current role involves continuous contact with Johnson and receiving regular briefings from the legislative director, James Braid and the political director, James Blair. Trump is poised to personally engage GOP lawmakers only when Braid's team determines his involvement is necessary.

"The White House is in constant touch with the speaker's team. The president is in constant touch with the speaker, and when they feel the president needs to make calls to members, those lists are drafted for him, and he's always willing to do it, but we haven't gotten to that point yet," the official said.

On social media, Trump praised Republicans for moving forward with the bill but strongly urged unity, posting late Sunday night on Truth Social: "We don't need 'GRANDSTANDERS' in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE!"

Republican House leadership assured conservative members Sunday evening that the bill will undergo additional revisions before reaching a full House vote, a compromise necessary to advance the bill from committee. Adjustments to the legislation were already underway by early Monday.

Trump has not publicly pressured lawmakers regarding contentious elements such as potentially reducing federal Medicaid contributions, which are a priority for some conservatives, nor has there been debate around specific tax deductions desired by Republicans from blue states. Instead, Trump has left these points to "members to negotiate amongst themselves."

"We expect them to come to a mutually agreeable solution to move the bill forward," the official said, confirming Trump's endorsement of the bill's current wording.

Despite passing a critical committee hurdle Sunday, the package faces resistance from conservative fiscal hawks demanding deeper spending cuts and additional conservative priorities, such as curbing Medicaid expenses and repealing green-energy incentives introduced during President Joe Biden's tenure.

Four GOP lawmakers voted "present" during the Sunday committee vote, signaling significant reservations: Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, and Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

"The bill does not yet meet the moment," Roy posted on X on Sunday. "We can and must do better before we pass the final product."

Next, the legislation heads to the House Rules Committee, scheduled to convene at 1 a.m. Wednesday, where further amendments are anticipated. Roy and Norman, influential conservative voices, serve on the committee.

Johnson remains determined to secure a floor vote and final passage of the bill before lawmakers depart Washington for Memorial Day weekend.