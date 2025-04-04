Trump: China 'Panicked' on Tariffs, 'Played It Wrong'

President Donald Trump on Friday insisted China was panicking with its order imposing 34% retaliatory tariffs on the imports of all goods from the United States in response to his "Liberation Day" tariffs on the Asian nation.

"CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!" Trump posted on his Truth Social page after the news of the Chinese tariffs broke.

China's new tariff matches the new rate of the "reciprocal" tariff Trump ordered this week against Chinese exports.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry also said Friday that it plans to impose more export controls on rare earths, the materials used in computer chips, electric vehicle batteries, and other high-tech products.

Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods are now at least 54%, when combined with the 20% in other levies Trump has placed on goods from the nation since his return to office in January, reports NBC News.

When announcing the tariffs Wednesday, the president said that China is one of the nations that "treat us badly." The U.S. trade deficit with China is higher than with any other nation, having reached $295.4 billion in 2024.

China has urged the Trump administration to resolve trade disputes through "consultations in a manner of equality, respect and reciprocity."

The Chinese Ministry of Finance, in a statement Friday, said the latest tariff from the United States "does not comply with international trade rules, seriously harms China's legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical act of unilateral bullying. It not only damages U.S. interests but also endangers global economic development and the stability of supply chains."