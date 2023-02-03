Trump: 'Shoot Down' China's Balloon

Former President Donald Trump called for the U.S. to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was spotted in American airspace.

Trump made his comments in a Friday post on Truth Social, writing: "SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON."

According to The Associated Press, the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down because of the risk posed by falling debris.

A senior defense official said the U.S. has "very high confidence" it's a Chinese high-altitude balloon and was flying over sensitive sites to collect information.