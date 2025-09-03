WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Warns Xi, Putin, Kim: Don't 'Conspire' Against US

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 11:51 AM EDT

President Donald Trump issued a public warning to the group that conservatives have denounced as the emerging "Axis of Evil" forced together by former Democrat President Joe Biden.

Do not dare to "conspire against" the U.S., Trump wrote in a scathing rebuke as China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un gathered at China's military parade in a show of anti-American force.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and 'blood' that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Many Americans died in China's quest for victory and glory. I hope that they are rightfully honored and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice!

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

The post got the attention of Russia, with the Kremlin issuing a response claiming Putin was not conspiring with China and North Korea, suggesting Trump was being ironic with his criticism.

"I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies," Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told Russian state television about Trump's remarks. "No one even had such a thought – none of these three leaders had such a thought.

"I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump, and President Trump personally in the current international situation."

Xi warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war at a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, flanked by Putin and Kim in an unprecedented show of force.

Trump was asked if he was concerned about an axis of Russia and China forming against the United States.

"I am not concerned at all," Trump said. "We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me."

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 03 September 2025 11:51 AM
