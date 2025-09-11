WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | charlie kirk | assassination | healing | cnbc

Trump Says Country Will Heal After Kirk Slaying

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 03:33 PM EDT

President Donald Trump offered a glimmer of hope Thursday for a nation in shock from the killing of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk.

Joe Kernen, co-host of CNBC's "Squawk Box," said he talked to Trump by phone and that the president was "devastated" by Kirk's murder.

"He's devastated about Charlie Kirk and said that what a great individual [he was]," Kernen said. "And he said he helped him greatly in the last election and thinks that Charlie Kirk could have been president someday.

"Then he went on to say, the country will heal. He's focused on what he has been focused on, and he says, I'm focused on winning. If the country wins and if I do everything I can to help the country win, that we're all going to be able to come together again."

Kirk, 31, a prominent Trump ally, was shot during a forum with students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. A video from the event showed Kirk bleeding heavily from an apparent gunshot wound to his neck. He died later that day at a hospital.

The search for his killer is ongoing. The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual responsible for Kirk's murder.

Trump on Wednesday ordered American flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday in Kirk's honor. Trump also said Thursday he would award Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump offered a glimmer of hope Thursday for a nation in shock from the killing of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk.Joe Kernen, co-host of CNBC's "Squawk Box," said he talked to Trump by phone and that the president was "devastated" by...
donald trump, charlie kirk, assassination, healing, cnbc
309
2025-33-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 03:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved