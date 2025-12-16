Trump: No Friends at CBS Despite Ownership Change

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has no favorable relationship with the new owners of CBS.

In fact, he argued, the network's flagship news program, "60 Minutes," has treated him "far worse" since the recent corporate takeover.

"For those people that think I am close with the new owners of CBS, please understand that 60 Minutes has treated me far worse since the so-called 'takeover,' than they have ever treated me before. If they are friends, I'd hate to see my enemies!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

There has been ongoing scrutiny of CBS News after its parent company, Paramount Global, was acquired by Skydance Media.

Skydance, led by CEO David Ellison, reached an agreement earlier this year to acquire Paramount in a deal that would place CBS, "60 Minutes," and other major media assets under new ownership, pending regulatory approval.

The transaction has drawn political and media attention because it would reshape one of the nation's largest broadcast news operations.

CBS News has continued its coverage without major leadership changes announced so far, though critics and supporters alike have speculated about how new ownership could influence editorial direction.