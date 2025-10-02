Trump in Talks With CBS to Appear on '60 Minutes'

The White House is in talks with CBS about President Donald Trump appearing on "60 Minutes" for an unedited interview, Semafor reported Thursday.

The interview was initially discussed for last weekend, when Trump was in New York for the U.N. General Assembly and the Ryder Cup golf competition, according to the report.

CBS had begun preparations for the interview to be conducted by journalist Bill Whitaker, but the president had a scheduling conflict, the outlet reported.

The report comes nearly two months after Skydance became the new parent company of CBS through its $8 billion merger with Paramount.

Whitaker is a longtime "60 Minutes" correspondent who conducted the controversial interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in October 2024 that led to a multibillion-dollar lawsuit from Trump, then the Republican nominee for president.

Trump sued CBS for $10 billion last Oct. 31, alleging deceptive editing. He raised the claim to $20 billion in February before the sides settled for $16 million in July, with the funds directed to Trump's future presidential library.

Also on Thursday, the New York Post reported that Bari Weiss is set to become editor in chief at CBS News, another shakeup under Paramount Skydance.

Weiss, a former New York Times opinion editor who launched The Free Press, will report directly to chief executive David Ellison, bypassing CBS News President Tom Cibrowski.

Paramount Skydance is reportedly expected to acquire The Free Press for $150 million. It would remain a stand-alone property under the Paramount Skydance umbrella but separate from CBS News, according to the report.