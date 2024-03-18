×
Tags: donald trump | cassidy hutchinson | prosecute | jan. 6 | secret service | evidence | testimony

Trump: Will Cassidy Hutchinson Be Prosecuted for Testimony?

By    |   Monday, 18 March 2024 09:58 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump questioned, on Monday, whether Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, would be prosecuted for her statement that he lunged at his limo driver on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Our great Secret Service has totally CRUSHED Cassidy Hutchinson's (who I barely knew) made up (FAKE!) stories about me roughing up Secret Service Agents from the back seat of the Beast (Limo)," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Has she now changed her testimony? Will she be prosecuted for what she did and said? What about the Unselect J6 Committee. They destroyed almost everything, including real evidence and findings. What's going to happen with them – Serious crimes have been committed?"

Hutchinson had previously testified that Trump had an aggressive encounter with his Secret Service detail, allegedly demanding to be taken to the Capitol. However, a recent report from House Republicans challenges Hutchinson's account, stating that Trump did not attempt to seize control of the vehicle.

"The driver of the SUV testified that he did not see him reach [redacted]."

"[President Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn't see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all," the driver said, according to the report.

The report, released by Republicans, calls into question the legitimacy of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee, among which included former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who allegedly withheld evidence.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


