Trump Fires Back at Cassidy Hutchinson: 'Total Phony and Leaker'; 'Bad News'

As a staffer for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was the surprise witness Tuesday for the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, former President Donald Trump shot back at her, calling her "a total phony and 'leaker'" and disgruntled castoff after Trump left office.

"I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and 'leaker'), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down," Trump wrote on Truth Social as the testimony was being heard.

"Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn't want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!"

Hutchinson testified before committee, under questioning from co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., about Trump's movements and actions during his Stop the Steal rally, after he spoke, and on his desire to go to the Capitol.

Hutchinson testified Trump wanted to go to the Capitol once he entered "The Beast," the nickname for the presidential limo, after his Stop the Steal rally speech.

Hutchinson referenced alleged details in the limo, including Secret Service agents subduing the president as he demanded to join his supporters at the Capitol protest. Hutchinson's testimony also claimed Trump had to be subdued as he tried to grab the wheel of the limo.

"Her fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is 'sick' and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself – wouldn't even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing," Trump wrote in another Truth Social post.

"Her story of me throwing food is also false…and why would she have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was?"

Hutchinson began her testimony claiming the Secret Service had intelligence of people with weapons, guns – allegedly including an AR-15 – and spears, and Trump was "irate" his supporters were being blocked from attending his Stop the Steal rally speech – allegedly in a fear the crowd was not big enough.

"Never complained about the crowd, it was massive," Trump wrote in another Truth Social post. "I didn't want or request that we make room for people with guns to watch my speech. Who would ever want that? Not me! Besides, there were no guns found or brought into the Capitol Building…So where were all of these guns? But sadly, a gun was used on Ashli Babbitt, with no price to pay against the person who used it!"

Trump also noted Hutchinson recently changed legal representation, in addition to her testimony.

"She changed lawyers a couple of days ago, and with it, her story totally changed! SHOCKER???" Trump added in a Truth Social post.

Hutchinson, at the end of her testimony, claimed both lawyer Rudy Giuliani and her former boss Meadows sought presidential pardons for their defense of the president amid the Jan. 6 protests.

Trump denounced the lack of cross examination by the House committee's hearings.

"There is no cross examination of this so-called witness," Trump posted on Truth Social. "This is a kangaroo court!"

Trump added in another post, Hutchinson's testimony was not believable: "Her body language is that of a total bull…. artist. Fantasy land!"

Also, in his Truth Social post firestorm, Trump reminded viewers Cheney has been leaving out his calls for a peaceful and lawful protest of certifying contested Electoral College votes in key battleground states.

"Cheney conveniently left out the snippet in my speech to, 'GO PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY,'" Trump wrote. "Isn't she disgraceful???"