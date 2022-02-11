×
Trump Slams Capitol Riot Committee, Speaker Pelosi

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump in 2021. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Friday, 11 February 2022 03:54 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Friday released another statement criticizing the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol and repeating his unverified claims about the 2020 presidential election.

"The Unselect Committee and Nancy Pelosi are completely out of control, harassing innocent people, seizing private phone and bank records, and using the Capitol Police to spy on members of Congress," Trump said in the statement, which was released by his political action committee Save America. 

"The RINOs, who were recently given support by Mitch McConnell, are trying to give legitimacy to a totally illegitimate and Marxist exercise," he continued. "All the real questions about January 6 are being ignored, like why they are hiding 14,000 hours of video footage, and why Nancy Pelosi left the Capitol completely unsecured and denied up to 20,000 National Guard troops as requested by me.

"They should be looking at the massive evidence of Voter Fraud, which continues to come out daily, and is why everyone was there in the first place. The Unselect Committee is a cover-up of the real insurrection, which took place on Nov. 3rd!"

Newsfront
Friday, 11 February 2022 03:54 PM
