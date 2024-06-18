WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | campaign | joe biden | mass amnesty | plan

Trump Campaign Slams Biden's 'Mass Amnesty Plan'

By    |   Tuesday, 18 June 2024 01:15 PM EDT

The Trump campaign quickly condemned President Joe Biden's plan to shield 550,000 illegal immigrants from deportation and provide a path to citizenship, framing it as "mass amnesty" and a power grab for votes.

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, issued a statement slamming Tuesday's announcement by the White House as a "mass amnesty order."

"Biden only cares about one thing — power — and that's why he is giving mass amnesty and citizenship to hundreds of thousands of illegals who he knows will ultimately vote for him and the Open Border Democrat Party," Leavitt said in the statement.

In Biden's plan, any illegal immigrant who has lived in the U.S. for 10 years, as of Monday, and is married to a U.S. citizen has three years to apply for a green card, will receive a temporary work permit and be shielded from deportation.

"Biden's mass amnesty plan will undoubtedly lead to a greater surge in migrant crime, cost taxpayers millions of dollars they cannot afford, overwhelm public services, and steal Social Security and Medicare benefits from American seniors to fund benefits for illegals — draining the programs Americans paid into their entire working lives," Leavitt added. "Biden has created another invitation for illegal immigration through his mass amnesty order."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump campaign quickly condemned President Joe Biden's plan to shield 550,000 illegal immigrants from deportation and provide a path to citizenship, framing it as "mass amnesty" and a power grab for votes.
donald trump, campaign, joe biden, mass amnesty, plan
212
2024-15-18
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 01:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved