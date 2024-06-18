Trump Campaign Slams Biden's 'Mass Amnesty Plan'

The Trump campaign quickly condemned President Joe Biden's plan to shield 550,000 illegal immigrants from deportation and provide a path to citizenship, framing it as "mass amnesty" and a power grab for votes.

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, issued a statement slamming Tuesday's announcement by the White House as a "mass amnesty order."

"Biden only cares about one thing — power — and that's why he is giving mass amnesty and citizenship to hundreds of thousands of illegals who he knows will ultimately vote for him and the Open Border Democrat Party," Leavitt said in the statement.

In Biden's plan, any illegal immigrant who has lived in the U.S. for 10 years, as of Monday, and is married to a U.S. citizen has three years to apply for a green card, will receive a temporary work permit and be shielded from deportation.

"Biden's mass amnesty plan will undoubtedly lead to a greater surge in migrant crime, cost taxpayers millions of dollars they cannot afford, overwhelm public services, and steal Social Security and Medicare benefits from American seniors to fund benefits for illegals — draining the programs Americans paid into their entire working lives," Leavitt added. "Biden has created another invitation for illegal immigration through his mass amnesty order."