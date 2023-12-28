Trump Campaign Ad: 'The World Burns' Under Biden

A new Trump campaign ad titled "Burning Down" contrasts the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"While the world burns, Joe Biden has created a violent threat in our own backyard," the ad narrator said after a bomb explodes at the start of the 30-second spot. "Biden's open border has opened the floodgates to record numbers, including terrorists, fentanyl traffickers, and raising the possibility of a Hamas attack.

"President Trump had our border secure, and he'll do it again by building even more wall and stopping people from terrorist countries from ever entering."

The ad starts with an image of war, continues to migrants flooding into the U.S. through an open border and finishes with Trump on a tarmac when he was president.

"Crooked Joe Biden's utter failure and gross incompetence created the border crisis and put the lives of every American in danger," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung wrote in a statement Thursday on the campaign website. "This crisis never would have happened under President Trump, and now we're suffering the effects of Biden's incompetence."

America is a much different place under Biden than when Trump was president, Cheung added.

"Americans are being murdered by fentanyl poisoning and violent crime, unscreened immigrants from America-hating countries have been caught crossing the porous border, and none of it had to be this way," Cheung wrote. "To add insult to injury, Joe Biden has again gone on vacation rather than solve the problem he created.

"This will all change the moment President Donald J. Trump returns to the Oval Office and reinstates his successful Border policies."