×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | campaign | 2024 | elections | official seal

Trump Campaign Unveils Official Seal to Thwart Scammers

By    |   Friday, 18 August 2023 09:32 PM EDT

To protect donors and supporters from illegitimate organizations, former President Donald Trump's campaign revealed Friday a "seal of approval" that will be given to an exclusive group of candidates and committees that Trump endorses or supports.

The gold circular seal has an inner circle of stars with an illustrated portrait of Trump in gold and an inlay of an American flag, according to a news release on the Trump campaign website. "Official Team Trump" is emblazoned on the front in all caps.

"Unfortunately, some candidates, PACs, and their fundraising vendors have drained millions of dollars from President Trump's donors by falsely claiming that they support President Trump, that the President supports them, and that funds received in response to the solicitations will support, help, or defend President Trump," the campaign said in the news release. "To fight this scam, President Trump's endorsement will now include the right to use his name and likeness in fundraising solicitations and other campaign communications, as signified by this seal.

"The seal will be a powerful signal to President Trump's loyal donors that the sender is on Team Trump and is not a scammer."

In March, Trump's campaign wrote a letter to GOP digital fundraising vendors, saying they were using Trump's name, image, and likeness under the guise of "supporting," "standing with," and "defending" Trump, making it appear the funds will go toward his campaign. The letter asked the vendors to stop.

The campaign said Friday the seal is a "revocable, nonexclusive license, and the digital art file containing the seal is nontransferable. Any entity that mimics or unlawfully uses the seal without explicit approval from a representative of President Trump's campaign may face legal action."

At the end of the news release is an area where candidates and committees can fill out a request to receive the right to use the seal.

"Candidates and committees authorized to use the seal shall be permitted, and indeed encouraged, to use the seal in connection with their activities on social media, in paid advertising, and on merchandise," the campaign said.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a general assignment reporter for Newsmax with more than 30 years of journalism experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
To protect donors and supporters from illegitimate organizations, former President Donald Trump's campaign revealed Friday a "seal of approval" that will be given to an exclusive group of candidates and committees that Trump endorses or supports.
donald trump, campaign, 2024, elections, official seal
343
2023-32-18
Friday, 18 August 2023 09:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved