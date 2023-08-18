Trump Campaign Unveils Official Seal to Thwart Scammers

To protect donors and supporters from illegitimate organizations, former President Donald Trump's campaign revealed Friday a "seal of approval" that will be given to an exclusive group of candidates and committees that Trump endorses or supports.

The gold circular seal has an inner circle of stars with an illustrated portrait of Trump in gold and an inlay of an American flag, according to a news release on the Trump campaign website. "Official Team Trump" is emblazoned on the front in all caps.

"Unfortunately, some candidates, PACs, and their fundraising vendors have drained millions of dollars from President Trump's donors by falsely claiming that they support President Trump, that the President supports them, and that funds received in response to the solicitations will support, help, or defend President Trump," the campaign said in the news release. "To fight this scam, President Trump's endorsement will now include the right to use his name and likeness in fundraising solicitations and other campaign communications, as signified by this seal.

"The seal will be a powerful signal to President Trump's loyal donors that the sender is on Team Trump and is not a scammer."

In March, Trump's campaign wrote a letter to GOP digital fundraising vendors, saying they were using Trump's name, image, and likeness under the guise of "supporting," "standing with," and "defending" Trump, making it appear the funds will go toward his campaign. The letter asked the vendors to stop.

The campaign said Friday the seal is a "revocable, nonexclusive license, and the digital art file containing the seal is nontransferable. Any entity that mimics or unlawfully uses the seal without explicit approval from a representative of President Trump's campaign may face legal action."

At the end of the news release is an area where candidates and committees can fill out a request to receive the right to use the seal.

"Candidates and committees authorized to use the seal shall be permitted, and indeed encouraged, to use the seal in connection with their activities on social media, in paid advertising, and on merchandise," the campaign said.