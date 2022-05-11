×
Tags: Donald Trump | Brian Kemp | Georgia | Governors

Trump Chides Kemp for Using 'RINOs' in Campaign

georgia governor brian kemp speaks at a news conference
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 May 2022 04:50 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for campaigning with several Republican governors as Kemp fends off a challenge from a candidate backed by Trump.

Later this month, Kemp will campaign across Georgia with several prominent current and former governors: Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickets, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Kemp is currently facing a primary challenge from former Sen. David Perdue, who has support from Trump and claimed in a recent debate that “the election in 2020 was rigged and stolen.”

Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee, Save America: “Today, the worst "election integrity" Governor in the country, Brian Kemp, loaded the great state of Georgia up with RINOs. That's right, he had them all. Chris Christie, Doug Ducey from Arizona, and Pete Ricketts from Nebraska. That tells you all you need to know about what you are getting in Georgia—just a continuation of bad elections and a real RINO if you vote for Brian Kemp.”

CNN notes that Ricketts and Ducey, as the co-chairs of the Republican Governors Association, have spent large amounts to support Kemp in his reelection bid, including the purchase of a sizable amount of TV advertising time in Georgia.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

