Trump: Dems Rigging 2024 With 'Boxes Hoax'

Former President Donald Trump decried in a Truth Social post that the Democrat Party is rigging the 2024 presidential election via an obstruction of justice case being assembled by the Department of Justice.

"The boxes hoax, where I did nothing wrong, but [Joe] Biden did, is just another way for the Democrats to cheat on elections through, in this case, election interference," Trump wrote.

"I am covered by the Presidential Records Act and, unlike Biden who was not president, have the power to declassify. My people are being threatened and harassed by a thug prosecutor who was put in by Biden Trump haters. Our legal system is corrupt, and the Democrats are using it to [rig] the 2024 presidential election. Way up in polls!"