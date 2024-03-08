×
Tags: donald trump | bond | e. jean carroll | defamation | appeal

Trump Posts $91.63M Bond in E. Jean Carroll Case

By    |   Friday, 08 March 2024 11:55 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump posted a $91.63 million bond in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, CNN reported Friday.

The notice of Trump's bond was made with the federal court in New York, according to the media outlet.

A federal jury on Jan. 26 awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages after agreeing with the former Elle magazine advice columnist that Trump had defamed her in June 2019 by denying he had raped her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Judge Lewis Kaplan made the verdict official on Feb. 8 and gave the former president 30 days to post a bond or come up with cash during his appeal.

Trump has argued that the jury award is excessive and should be reduced.

On Thursday, a federal judge denied Trump's request to delay enforcement of the verdict.

Trump lawyers, who had been seeking to avoid posting a big bond or any bond at all, rejected Carroll's claim that his finances were strained.

They assured that Carroll was "fully protected," and said a $24.5 million bond would be more than enough to "secure any minimal risk" to her.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also faces a March 25 deadline to put up $454 million in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud case.

The former president also has been charged in four separate criminal cases.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Former President Donald Trump posted a $91.63 million bond in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, CNN reported Friday.
