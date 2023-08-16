Trump: 'End Bidenomics,' 'Biden's Economic Catastrophe'

As President Joe Biden attempted to hail his Bidenomics this week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump shot back with a new campaign economic policy video contrasting the administrations on economic success.

Trump dissected "Crooked Joe Biden's economic catastrophe" in contrast to his administration's economic policies in an Agenda47 policy video posted to Rumble.

"One of the most important issues in this campaign will be who can rescue our country from the burning records of Bidenomics, which shall henceforth be defined as inflation, taxation, submission, and failure," Trump said.

At the heart of Trump's argument is not just his words, but the opinions of Americans expressed in polling on presidential approval ratings on the economy.

"It's no surprise that under our leadership, approval of the economy was three times higher than it is under Biden," Trump concluded in his near 4-minute video.

"When I was president, 63% of Americans rated the economy as excellent or good. Today, that number is just 19%."

Trump's policy video hailed his rebuilding of the U.S. economy "twice," from the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic that occurred during the Obama administration, vowing to bring back America's economic "boom" from the depths of the "Biden economic bust."

"America's economic resurgence is coming soon," Trump's policy video concluded. "With tax cuts, regulatory cuts, tariffs, energy independence, and even energy dominance — which we will have — we will end Bidenomics and the disastrous Biden era — the most incompetent president we've ever had — will soon be over.

"We will do it quickly. We will do it effectively, and we will make America great again."

A Trump campaign memo outlined 10 "key contrasts" of Trump's economic policies versus those of Biden:

A swing of $13,400 in "annual real family incomes," with Biden turning Trump's $6,000 increase into a $7,400 decrease. Trump's boasts of creating "2.8 million more jobs" in his first 30 months in office compared to Biden, who created only "a net 2.1 million new jobs, after accounting for workers returning to the work force after the pandemic." Trump created 250,000 more manufacturing jobs than Biden in his first 30 months in office. Inflation: Trump left office with gas at $2.42 and a low of $1.41 per gallon; Biden has it at an average of $3.83 today, after hitting a record $4 last year. Average Trump inflation was just 1.9%, but inflation is now 5.5% under Biden, including a 16.6% inflation number since Trump left office. A swing of a $21,000 regulatory cost burden on U.S. households, having turned Trump's $11,000 decrease into a $10,000 hike. Labor force participation under Trump was 63.4% and is now 62.6% under Biden, a difference of 1.9 million Americans no longer working. Trump's economic approval rating of "excellent" or "good" was more than three times higher (63%) than Biden's (19%). Mortgage rates have soared to almost 7% under Biden, while they hit an all-time low of 2.65% under Trump, with Americans now having to pay more than $366,000 in interest on average, on a new home. Americans under Biden have set a record of $1 trillion in new credit card debt, an almost $200 billion increase from 2020 under Trump. Trump cut taxes, to Democrats' objections; Biden is vowing "to hike taxes by $4.7 trillion" to fund progressive social programs, Green New Deal initiatives, and big spending plans.

"On day one, the Biden economic bust will be replaced with the historic Trump economic boom," Trump says in the video. "Any numbers you see that are economically positive in the Biden administration are because they're running on the fumes of what we created years prior to their taking office.

"Under Biden, people have been set back for years to come. Biden even forced us into a recession, and then the media tried to change the definition of recession to protect him.

"They're always trying to protect him. But the people are getting wise to it now."