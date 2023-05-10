Trump Campaign Releases New 'Mourning in America' Ad

The Trump campaign has released a new ad titled "Mourning in America," in which an alarm clock is shown with the word "morning," which then becomes "mourning," depicting the suffering felt by average Americans under President Joe Biden.

Images of chaos at the border, Drag Queen Story Hour, American coffins, and a stumbling President Joe Biden play out while a narrator says:

"It's mourning again in America, and thanks to Joe Biden, our borders are now wide open for all to come. Our schools free from parental involvement. .... Under Biden's unprecedented inflation, the hope of home ownership gone, and young adults forced to abandon seeking the American dream -- to live in their parents' basement longer."

"Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan left billions in weapons behind and American lives taken. Our police ranks now shrinking, yet Biden spends billions creating an army of 80,000 new IRS agents."

The powerful ad concludes by asking: "Why would we ever accept the incompetence and weakness of Biden when we could have the freedom, security, and economic prosperity we enjoyed just three years ago?"

Many pundits are expecting a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Former president Donald Trump has opened up a big lead over his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to declare he is a candidate for the presidency.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showed both Trump and DeSantis leading Biden in a 2024 matchup.