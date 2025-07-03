Report: Trump to Announce Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Monday

President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Monday a temporary ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip ahead of a White House visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump on Wednesday reportedly said Israel agreed to terms for a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas and that his administration would work with both sides to try to end the war in Gaza that started on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 Israeli civilians and took about 250 others hostage. About 50 hostages remain in Gaza, more than half of whom are believed to be dead.

Senior Israeli officials told the Israeli media outlet Ynet on Thursday night that Trump plans to announce the ceasefire agreement when he meets with Netanyahu on Monday at the White House.

The London-based Arabic media outlet Asharq Al-Awsat reported Wednesday that Hamas suggested it was open to a ceasefire agreement with Israel but stopped short of accepting the U.S.-backed proposal, insisting on its long-standing position that any deal must end the war in Gaza.

An Egyptian official involved in the ceasefire talks said the proposal calls for Hamas to release eight living hostages on the first day of the ceasefire and two more on the final day, The Times of Israel reported, adding that the deceased hostages would be returned in three groups in between. Were this process completed, this would leave 22 hostages still in Gaza, at least 10 of whom are believed to be alive.

Hamas also agreed not to hold public propaganda ceremonies in which it parades released hostages, the Times reported. Hamas staged celebratory events for handovers during a previous truce in January and February, including a macabre display Feb. 20 when it released the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her sons Yarden, 4, and 9-month-old Kfir.

The "celebration" angered Israel and the U.S. and was condemned by the United Nations' human rights chief. DNA testing confirmed that one of the bodies turned over was not that of Shiri Bibas, and Hamas the next day returned her remains.

The senior Israeli officials told Ynet they are preparing for the chance that Hamas' response to Trump's proposal will lead to "close talks." Because of Trump's pressure on Qatar, which in turn is pressuring Hamas, it is estimated that such talks will lead to an agreement — even if not immediately.

Newsmax has reached out to the White House for comment.