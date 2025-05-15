Trump Receives UAE's Highest Civilian Honor

President Donald Trump was awarded the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian honor Thursday by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recognizing Trump's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and strategic cooperation between the two nations, The Daily Caller reported.

Trump received the honor at a ceremony on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Al Nahyan presented it to recognize Trump for his "exceptional efforts to strengthen the long-standing ties of friendship and strategic partnership" between the United States and the UAE.

"This partnership has taken a significant leap forward since you assumed office," Al Nahyan told Trump before the award was formally announced.

Al Nahyan emphasized that the UAE's recently announced plan to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next decade underscores the progress made under Trump's leadership. He cited advances in the economy, energy, artificial intelligence, and industry.

"We are keen to continue deepening this friendship for the benefit of both our nations and peoples," Al Nahyan added.

In his remarks, Trump thanked Al Nahyan and praised him as a "great warrior" and "a man of vision like few others." Trump expressed confidence in the future of U.S.-UAE relations, saying he had "absolutely no doubt" the partnership would continue to strengthen.

Trump noted the surge in foreign investments in the United States and record military enlistment numbers under his administration.

"The administration is far ahead of schedule," he said. "If you had told me these numbers in a year or a year and a half from now, I would have been very happy with them."

The ceremony came during Trump's four-day tour of the Gulf region, which included stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Earlier in the day, he visited Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, The New York Times reported.

"I have nothing else to do," Trump told U.S. service members at the base. "So let's have a little fun."

In a rally-like atmosphere, he discussed Qatar's military purchases from the United States and retold stories from previous international visits, including a trip to Iraq during his first term.

On Wednesday, Trump held a diplomatic meeting with the new leader of Syria as part of ongoing regional talks. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also warmly received him in Qatar, praising the president. Trump described the Qatari leader as a "great gentleman" and "a friend of mine."

The tour highlights Trump's efforts to deepen U.S. ties in the Middle East through diplomacy, defense cooperation, and economic partnerships.