×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | attorneys | merrick garland | jack smith

Trump Attorneys Complain to Garland, Request Meeting

By    |   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 09:25 PM EDT

Attorneys for Donald Trump complained to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday that the former president is being treated unfairly in the Department of Justice’s investigations into Trump by special counsel Jack Smith, and they requested a meeting with Garland.

Smith, appointed by Garland in November, is overseeing investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and on allegations Trump tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election result.

In a letter addressed to Garland dated Tuesday, attorneys John Rowley III and James Trusty wrote they are representing the former president “in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel’s Office.”

“Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” they wrote. “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion.

“We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.”

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

Garland_Letter-(3).jpg

Related stories

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Attorneys for Donald Trump complained to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday that the former president is being treated unfairly in the Department of Justice's investigations into Trump by special counsel Jack Smith, and they requested a meeting with Garland.
donald trump, attorneys, merrick garland, jack smith
200
2023-25-23
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 09:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved