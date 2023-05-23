Trump Attorneys Complain to Garland, Request Meeting

Attorneys for Donald Trump complained to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday that the former president is being treated unfairly in the Department of Justice’s investigations into Trump by special counsel Jack Smith, and they requested a meeting with Garland.

Smith, appointed by Garland in November, is overseeing investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and on allegations Trump tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election result.

In a letter addressed to Garland dated Tuesday, attorneys John Rowley III and James Trusty wrote they are representing the former president “in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel’s Office.”

“Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” they wrote. “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion.

“We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.”

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

