Trump Hires Top White-Collar Attorney Following Indictment

Former President Donald Trump has hired one of the leading white-collar criminal defense attorneys in the country as he faces an indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Todd Blanche recently resigned from the law firm where he'd been a partner, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, saying in an email obtained by Politico: "I have been asked to represent Trump in the recently charged DA case, and after much thought/consideration, I have decided it is the best thing for me to do and an opportunity I should not pass up."

He added, "Obviously, doing this as a partner at Cadwalader was not an option, so I have had to make the difficult choice to leave the firm."

Politico noted that Blanche declined to comment when contacted and that a spokesperson for Cadwalader did not immediately respond. He joins Trump's attorneys Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina, who represented the former president during the investigation that led to the indictment.

Blanche previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan and previously represented Trump associate Paul Manafort and Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani.

Trump is in New York City where he is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges on Tuesday.