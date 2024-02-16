Trump Rails Against New York Judge's Ruling in Fraud Case

Donald Trump sharply criticized a New York judge's ruling Friday that imposed a $363.8 million penalty against him, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and The Trump Organization over an alleged yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president's wealth.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued his decision after a 2½-month trial in which Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, said he was the victim of a rigged legal system, given that New York Attorney General Letitia James campaigned on efforts to "get Trump."

"The Justice System in New York State, and America as a whole, is under assault by partisan, deluded, biased Judges and Prosecutors. Racist, Corrupt A.G. Tish James has been obsessed with 'Getting Trump' for years, and used Crooked New York State Judge Engoron to get an illegal, unAmerican judgment against me, my family, and my tremendous business," Trump said in a statement obtained by Newsmax.

"I helped New York City during its worst of times, and now, while it is overrun with Violent Biden Migrant Crime, the Radicals are doing all they can to kick me out.

"This 'decision' is a Complete and Total SHAM. There were No Victims, No Damages, No Complaints. Only satisfied Banks and Insurance Companies [which made a ton of money], GREAT Financial Statements, that didn't even include the most valuable Asset – The TRUMP Brand, IRONCLAD Disclaimers [Buyer Beware, and Do your Own Due Diligence], and amazing Properties all over the World.

"All the other side had was a ridiculous $18 million valuation of magnificent Mar-a-Lago, an unConstitutional Gag Order, a Consumer Fraud Statute never before used for this purpose, No Jury allowed, and a refusal to send this disgusting charade to the Commercial Division, where it would have been put to a deserving end."

Trump's legal team said before the verdict it would appeal. The trial only concerned the penalty Trump would have to pay because Engoron had issued a pre-trial summary judgment that Trump committed fraud.

"This 'case' is OVER ever since the Appellate Division ended it on Statute of Limitations, also letting my daughter Ivanka out of this Witch Hunt," Trump said. "The Democrat Club-controlled Judge Engoron has already been reversed four times on this case, a shameful record, and he will be reversed again. We cannot let injustice stand and will fight Crooked Joe Biden's weaponized persecution at every step. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

James said in a news release that "justice has been served."

"This is a tremendous victory for this state, this nation, and for everyone who believes that we all must play by the same rules — even former presidents," James said. "For years, Donald Trump engaged in massive fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization. While he may have authored the 'Art of the Deal,' our case revealed that his business was based on the art of the steal.

"When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of honest and hardworking people. Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage to buy a home, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them.

"There simply cannot be different rules for different people. Now, Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lying, cheating, and staggering fraud. Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law."