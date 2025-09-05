WATCH TV LIVE

Daily Mail Poll: Trump Approval Reaches New High

By    |   Friday, 05 September 2025 03:33 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's approval rating reached a new high in the latest poll released Thursday, per J.L. Partners and the Daily Mail.

The poll, conducted at the end of August, showed that 55% of respondents approve of Trump's current job performance and 45% disapprove. This is up from 49% approval in the same poll from July.

"It might seem surprising, but the news cycle has been ace for the president in recent days: his crime surge in [Washington] D.C. is backed by the public, and economic news has been positive," said James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, who noted that "this is the highest approval figure we have ever shown for Donald Trump."

Johnson said the recent online speculation about Trump's health doesn't seem to have affected opinions of his job performance.

"While overly online Democrats have been excitedly speculating about Trump's health, the American public simply thinks he's getting on with the job — and give him a big thumbs up," he said.  

J.L. Partners and the Daily Mail surveyed 867 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


