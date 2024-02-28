Trump Loses Bid to Pause $454M Verdict; Some Sanctions Halted

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to pause a $454.2 million judgment against him while he appeals the decision in New York state's civil fraud case, meaning he must soon post assets with the court to prevent authorities from seizing his property.

The decision by Associate Justice Anil Singh of the New York Appellate Division must still be affirmed by a full panel of the midlevel state appeals court. But Singh did grant Trump's request for a stay of a portion of the decision barring him from running any New York corporation or applying for loans from the state's banks for three years.

Trump's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Singh's decision.

In asking for the stay earlier Wednesday, Trump's attorneys said he is unable to post a bond for the full amount of the judgment while he appeals and wants instead to secure a $100 million bond. A bonding company would be on the hook for any payout if Trump loses his appeal and proves unable to pay.

Trump is appealing a Feb. 16 decision by Judge Arthur Engoron of the state court in Manhattan that also includes a three-year ban from serving in a top role at any New York company or seeking loans from banks registered in the state.

Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the November election.