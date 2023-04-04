Trump Rips DA Bragg, Celebrates Victory Over Daniels

Former President Donald Trump castigated Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for wasting the money of New York City taxpayers and the time of NYPD officers following his arraignment on a 34-count indictment in which he pleaded not guilty to all charges, some stemming from a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.

In a post Tuesday on his Truth Social platform, Trump also celebrated a legal victory against Daniels.

“Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA,” Trump wrote. “On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 — over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy ‘Horseface’ Daniels!”

Trump was referring to action taken by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in California, which earlier Tuesday awarded Trump nearly $122,000 in attorney fees stemming from a failed defamation lawsuit Daniels filed against Trump when he was president.

“Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning,” Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon tweeted. “Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels.”

Trump made one more post on Truth Social before departing New York for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Just lifted off for Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump wrote. “Will be delivering remarks tonight at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 P.M., EASTERN. The hearing was shocking to many in that they had no ‘surprises,’ and therefore, no case. Virtually every legal pundit has said that there is no case here. There was nothing done illegally!”