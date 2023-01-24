Trump Withdraws Second Appeal of Lawsuit Against AG James

Former President Donald Trump and his attorney Alina Habba have withdrawn a second lawsuit in a week against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump and Habba were appealing a ruling from a federal court judge in Syracuse, New York, that had ruled James' investigations and civil lawsuit were not conducted and filed with political bias, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Habba and a lawyer from James' office both filed a voluntary dismissal in a federal appeals court in Manhattan, according to the report.

It was the second time in a week Trump had dropped a lawsuit against James, who is suing the Trump Organization — including Trump, three of his adult children, and company executives — for $250 million for allegedly exaggerating property and asset values to secure future loans, better insurance rates, and potentially reduce tax liability.

Trump had withdrawn a lawsuit in Florida to keep James from scrutinizing his revocable trust, according to the Post.

No reasons were given for the dropping of both lawsuits, the Post reported.

The news comes just day after U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks fined Trump and Habba for nearly $1 million for allegedly filing a frivolous lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

Middlebrooks was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, but his 46-page judgment claimed Trump lawsuits followed a "a pattern of abuse of the courts."

James' civil lawsuit against Trump has an October 2023 trial date, and a ruling could hinder Trump's ability to do business in the state of New York, which he used to call home.

James will be putting Trump on defense for her allegations his properties are not worth what his company has claimed. Habba has argued on Newsmax that property values are often subjective and often determined by the judgments of banks and lenders and not courts and lawyers.

James boldly, if not brazenly, ran her campaign for attorney general of New York on going into work and planning on suing Trump. Trump has argued she was hunting for something to sue him for because he was a Republican president and Democrats sought to take him out.

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz has repeatedly told Newsmax that James' comments on preemptive pursuits of Trump have made her compromised legally and ethically.

Trump's withdrawn Florida and New York lawsuits alleged James "repeatedly abused her position as attorney general for the State of New York to pursue a vendetta against President Trump."

In delivering the near $1 million judgment against Trump and Habba, the Clinton-appointed Middlebrooks, accused Trump of being a "prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries," according to the Post.

"He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer," he wrote, the Post reported. "He knew full well the impact of his actions. As such, I find that sanctions should be imposed upon Mr. Trump and his lead counsel, Ms. Habba."

Trump and Habba Madaio & Associates law firm are jointly liable for $937,989.39, according to Middlebrooks.