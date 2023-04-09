Trump Rips 'Biden Disinformation Administration' on Afghanistan Blame

Former President Donald Trump was not in a holiday mood Sunday, condemning the "Biden Disinformation Administration" for blaming anyone but themselves for the deadly unconditional Afghanistan withdrawal.

"Can you believe that the totally corrupt Biden Disinformation Administration is now trying to blame 'TRUMP' for their incompetent exit from Afghanistan," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "They are the worst in history, absolutely terrible people always blaming someone else for their mistakes and blunders — of which there are many!"

Earlier, Trump wished Happy Easter even to his political rivals — albeit with warnings of how they are "destroying our country."

"Happy Easter to all, including those that dream endlessly of destroying our country because they are incapable of dreaming about anything else, those that are so incompetent they don't realize that having a border and powerful wall is a good thing, & having voter I.D., all paper ballots, & same-day voting will quickly end massive voter fraud, & to all of those weak & pathetic RINOs, radical-left democrats, socialists, marxists, & communists who are killing our nation," Trump wrote in another Sunday post on Truth Social. "Remember, we will be back!"

Trump finished with a simple warning to those who voted for Biden in the race-riot fueled, pandemic-hit, 2020 presidential election: "World War III."