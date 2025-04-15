Trump: 'Expedited' Permits for Nvidia US Investment

President Donald Trump said his administration will move swiftly to assist Nvidia in its $500 billion dollar U.S. investment.

Trump took to social media Tuesday morning to say all "necessary permits will be expedited and quickly delivered" to help the tech giant conduct its investment.

"NVIDIA COMMITS 500 BILLION DOLLARS TO BUILD A.I. SUPERCOMPUTERS, PLUS, IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY. This is very big and exciting news," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"All necessary permits will be expedited and quickly delivered to NVIDIA, as they will to all companies committing to be part of the Golden Age of America!"

On Monday, Nvidia announced plans to build top-end artificial intelligence supercomputer chips entirely in the United States for the first time.

Supercomputer plants are being built in Texas in partnerships with Foxconn and Wistron, with manufacturing expected to ramp up over the course of the next 12 to 15 months, according to the Silicon Valley-based company.

TSMC plants in Arizona have already started production of Nvidia's most advanced graphics processing unit (GPU), called Blackwell, Nvidia added.

In a blog post Monday, the White House called Nvidia's announcement the "Trump effect in action."

"President Donald J. Trump has made U.S.-based chips manufacturing a priority as part of his relentless pursuit of an American manufacturing renaissance, and it's paying off — with trillions of dollars in new investments secured in the tech sector alone," the blog update said.

"Earlier this year, President Trump announced a $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure led by OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank, while Apple announced a $500 billion investment and TSMC announced a $100 billion investment in chips manufacturing."

The Trump administration has said that tariff exemptions on electronics such as smartphones and laptops are temporary until officials devise a new tariff approach specific to the semiconductor industry, Newsweek reported.

Trump wants his tariffs, in part, to create more jobs and grow the economy by persuading companies to produce their goods within the U.S.

AFP contributed to this story.