×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | ad | 2024 election | gop | primary | early | states

Trump Releases Christmas TV Spot in Early Voting States

By    |   Monday, 25 December 2023 09:10 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump released a new television ad in states at the start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary season.

The ad spot for Trump, the current clear front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, will air in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, The Hill reported Sunday night.

The one-minute video highlights Trump's surprise Christmas 2018 visit to Iraq.

Former White House press secretary and current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared the TV ad Sunday on X.

"It was Christmas Day. We boarded Air Force One in complete and total darkness, in the pitch black of night," Sanders says in the ad. "We landed in war-torn western Iraq. No lights on the runway.

"There were hundreds of troops packed into a dining hall. They had absolutely no idea that the president and first lady were about to walk into that room."

Sanders then describes what occurred after Trump and the first lady entered the room.

"It was a sight and a sound and a scene that I hope I never forget. That room absolutely erupted. That was the kind of patriotism President Trump brought back to our country," Sanders said.

"One of the young soldiers yelled from the back of the room, 'Mr. President, I reenlisted in the military because of you.' And without missing a beat the president said, 'And son, I am here because of you.'"

The Iowa caucus is set for Jan 15, followed by primaries in New Hampshire on Jan. 23 and South Carolina on Feb. 24

Trump on Sunday posted a Christmas message to wish everyone a "Merry Christmas."

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel also released a statement in celebration of Christmas.

"Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones! Let us rejoice, reflect on all our blessings, and thank God for Jesus Christ, whose birth gives us joy, hope, and new life," McDaniel said in her statement.

"We pray for all those spending Christmas away from their loved ones, especially our troops overseas and first responders who are spending this season protecting our freedoms and families. God bless you all."

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump released a new television ad in states at the start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary season.
donald trump, ad, 2024 election, gop, primary, early, states, christmas
352
2023-10-25
Monday, 25 December 2023 09:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved