Trump Releases Christmas TV Spot in Early Voting States

Former President Donald Trump released a new television ad in states at the start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary season.

The ad spot for Trump, the current clear front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, will air in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, The Hill reported Sunday night.

The one-minute video highlights Trump's surprise Christmas 2018 visit to Iraq.

Former White House press secretary and current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared the TV ad Sunday on X.

"It was Christmas Day. We boarded Air Force One in complete and total darkness, in the pitch black of night," Sanders says in the ad. "We landed in war-torn western Iraq. No lights on the runway.

"There were hundreds of troops packed into a dining hall. They had absolutely no idea that the president and first lady were about to walk into that room."

Sanders then describes what occurred after Trump and the first lady entered the room.

"It was a sight and a sound and a scene that I hope I never forget. That room absolutely erupted. That was the kind of patriotism President Trump brought back to our country," Sanders said.

"One of the young soldiers yelled from the back of the room, 'Mr. President, I reenlisted in the military because of you.' And without missing a beat the president said, 'And son, I am here because of you.'"

The Iowa caucus is set for Jan 15, followed by primaries in New Hampshire on Jan. 23 and South Carolina on Feb. 24

Trump on Sunday posted a Christmas message to wish everyone a "Merry Christmas."

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel also released a statement in celebration of Christmas.

"Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones! Let us rejoice, reflect on all our blessings, and thank God for Jesus Christ, whose birth gives us joy, hope, and new life," McDaniel said in her statement.

"We pray for all those spending Christmas away from their loved ones, especially our troops overseas and first responders who are spending this season protecting our freedoms and families. God bless you all."