NBC News: Abortion a Key Concern in Trump's VP Pick

The issue of abortion is a major concern for former President Donald Trump as he considers his running mate, as voters may reject a candidate they see as being too staunch on the issue, sources close to him are saying.

"The president understands it as a treacherous issue — one that you can actually trip up and fall on your face with," an unnamed source said to be familiar with his thinking told NBC News, adding that Trump will most likely not risk picking a running mate who has been favoring a six-week ban or with no commitment about exceptions to abortion limitations.

The former president, claimed the source, has been asking where potential vice presidential candidates stand on the issue, including Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

The person added that Trump would most likely not risk picking "someone with a six-week ban in their discussions or someone without any commitment on the exceptions."

Earlier this month, Trump suggested he may favor a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks, but stressed he has not yet made up his mind.

Scott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, because of their strong stances against abortion, have caused some concern, NBC's sources said.

Noem's team confirmed that she and Trump met at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Feb. 26, but didn't confirm details about their conversation.

She refers to herself as an "absolutist" on the issue of abortion, which is fully banned in her state except for procedures done to save a woman's life.

"I'm pro-life, however as a mom and grandma, I want to help moms and families through whatever difficult situation they may be facing," she said in a statement. "We don't win by hiding from the conversation. Women on both sides feel strongly about the issue."

South Carolina has recently passed a six-week fetal heartbeat abortion ban, which Scott has praised. He has also said he would sign the "most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress," but he also supports exceptions to abortion in cases of rape or incest or if a woman's life is at risk.

Scott's office declined to comment to NBC News for its article.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's national press secretary, said in a statement that he "appointed strong Constitutionalist federal judges and Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the decision back to the states, which others have tried to do for over 50 years."

Trump's decision comes as Republicans are pushing their colleagues to openly talk about their positions on abortion, as that will be a key to winning competitive races to defend the House, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The House Republicans' campaign arm has prepared a memo, viewed by the publication, that says the party has a "brand problem, not a policy problem," when it comes to abortion, as many voters believe the party's candidates oppose abortion completely when that is not true.

The memo tells candidates that "being unwilling to stake out a clear position with voters is the worst possible solution."

The guidance will be presented to GOP colleagues by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Wednesday during the party's three-day retreat in West Virginia.