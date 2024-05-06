Trump: 'Good Riddance' to Departing ABC News President

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the news that embattled ABC News President Kim Godwin was stepping down after three tumultuous years at the network.

Godwin, the first Black woman to lead a network news division, said Sunday she was retiring from the business. Earlier this year, a network parent Walt Disney Co. installed one of its executives to oversee ABC News.

"Happy to report that Kim Godwin, Head of ABC, has resigned. Could it be the unfair reporting on EVERYTHING TRUMP? In any event, GOOD RIDDANCE! Hopefully somebody else will be able to control George Slopadopolous [Stephanopoulos] and the rest of the Fake News Thugs over at ABC? Best wishes Kim!" Trump posted Sunday night on Truth Social.

Godwin announced her decision to step down in an email sent to staff Sunday night, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

"I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism," Godwin said in the email. "Anyone who's passionate about what we do knows there's no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision. But after considerable reflection, I'm certain it's the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what's most important for me and my family."

Godwin's sudden exit came after CNN reported that Debra O'Connell, the Disney employee named in February to oversee ABC News, was conducting a review of the president's performance.

In private conversations, O'Connell also reportedly had expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs at the network.

Godwin previously spent more than a decade at CBS News, where she served as executive vice president, senior broadcast producer, and executive director for development and diversity, the Journal reported.