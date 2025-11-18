Trump: ABC's License Should Be Yanked After Epstein Question

President Donald Trump called for ABC News' broadcast license to be pulled after a network reporter asked why he has not released the files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Why wait for Congress to release the Epstein files?" ABC White House correspondent Mary Bruce asked the president. "Why not just do it now?"

"As far as the Epstein files ... I have nothing to do with" him, Trump said.

"I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert," the president added, referring to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"People are wise to your hoax," he told Bruce. "Your crappy company is one of the perpetrators."

"And I'll tell you something," Trump added. "I think the license should be taken away from ABC. Because your news is so fake and so wrong."

"We have a great commissioner ... who should look at that," he continued, in an apparent reference to Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, whose agency confers broadcast licenses.

Trump had been meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office before calling Bruce a "terrible reporter" and saying he did not like her "attitude."

"You ought to go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you," Trump said.

The president's comments came just before the House overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that would compel the Justice Department to release all of its records related to Epstein.

Earlier this year, the DOJ refused to release the documents, despite previous pledges by Attorney General Pam Bondi and other administration officials to do so.

Trump has called the matter a Democrat-created "hoax," despite leading members of his MAGA movement having pushed for the release of the files.

After it became apparent that the bill would pass, Trump urged Republicans on Sunday to vote for the measure and said Monday that he would sign the bill if Congress passed it.

Trump and Epstein ran in the same social circles from the late 1980s until the early 2000s, when the president said he had a falling out with the disgraced financier.

Epstein's death in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal child sex trafficking charges has been ruled a suicide.